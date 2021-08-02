Mother Outraged After Claiming Her 14-Year-Old Son Was Run Over by CHP Officers

A mother is outraged after her 14-year-old son was hit by California Highway Patrol officers, who apparently did not stop for assistance, on Whittier Blvd last June.

A protest was held in front of a law enforcement station to demand justice Sunday night.

The incident occurred on June 27 when the young man was watching a parade of vintage cars on Whittier Blvd, and his mother says that he is still suffering from the consequences of what happened.

Video from the scene shows 14-year-old Isaac Cota being struck by a CHP vehicle during a lowrider parade on Whittier Blvd.

“He likes to look at those cars. He is part of a club, and he has a bicycle that is a lowrider. Isaac was on his bicycle when he was hit, the family affirms that the CHP officers did not stop to provide assistance," the family's spokesman, Luis Mora, said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“He is a 14-year-old boy. We are supporting the family," said Rosa Moreno, a supporter.

This Sunday, community members gathered in front of CHP headquarters in Monterey Park, to demand answers, since it's been more than a year since the incident.

The young man's mother said that he suffered a concussion, a shoulder injury and is still traumatized after the incident.

She also claims that she has tried unsuccessfully to obtain information from the CHP.

"The CHP took her out of the building, and they didn't want to give her information," Mora said.

And in Sunday's protest, the participants demanded that the officials involved in these events be punished.

“They should be punished. They're not being fair, they fled," another protester said.

Previously, the CHP in a statement had claimed to be aware that an employee hit someone and fled and that the agency takes the safety of the public seriously, for which they are conducting an investigation.