Part of loving your pet is keeping them safe, whether at home or on the road. When traveling in the car with your faithful companion, it’s necessary to follow a few important safety rules because even a mild fender bender can be life threatening to you or your furry friend. Keep reading to learn a few tips for staying safe on the road and perfect the art of road trips with your pet. Traveling should be fun for both of you, and ensuring comfort is key.
Keep them strapped in
Whether you keep them in a harness or a cage, it’s important to secure your pet whenever they are in the car to prevent them from scurrying to unwanted places. For the safety of both you and your pet, you can employ number of methods to keep your pet stable in the car, including a special travel bag, basket, or crate that fits in the car. For especially nervous cats or dogs, using a weighted anxiety vest such as a Thundershirt will help calm your pet for a smooth journey.
Do not leave them unattended
Although it may seem innocent, it is always risky to dash into a store while your pet is left in a hot car alone. High temperatures can cause brain damage and even death to your pet, even if the window is cracked open. Make sure you are practicing pet safety and avoid running errands while your pet is left behind.
Ensure other items are securely tied
During a trip, heavy objects can move and topple over onto your pet. Securing your items before getting on the road is key to keeping your pet safe. Keeping large items in the trunk or securely positioned so they won’t interfere with your pet during the drive is an essential safety precaution.
Keep paws and heads inside
No matter how adorable and idyllic it seems, allowing your pet to stick their paws or head out of the window of a moving car is very dangerous. Make sure that your furry friend stays fully inside the vehicle to avoid the risk of falling out or hitting another moving vehicle. If your pet is tempted, coax them back inside with a treat, but be sure to leave a small crack for some fresh air flow.
Make frequent stops
On a longer than usual car ride, pulling over for even a couple minutes can be a welcome break for your pet. You can use these frequent breaks as bathroom opportunities or a moment to feed your pet and give them some water to make them comfortable. Research your route in advance and make note of the places you can stop.
Don’t forget to bring your pet’s ID
It’s important to plan ahead and have your pet wear a collar with updated and relevant contact information in the event that you and your pet get separated. Take the precautionary measure and put your address, phone number, and pet’s name on a tag just in case — it’s a small step to take for priceless peace of mind.