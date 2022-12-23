Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter.

After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone.

“Vikki has set the standard for journalists,” NBC4 Vice President of News Renee Washington said. “Her work ethic and integrity are unmatched. Forty years in the business and she still gives more than 100 percent every day. There’s no replacing that.”

See a tribute to Vikki Vargas here:

For Vargas, journalism always been about people.

“The biggest benefit to me has been the number of you who allowed me to come into your homes, into your hearts and your lives,” she said in a video posted to Facebook. “When I knock on that door and the person on the other side says, ‘Yes,’ it's phenomenal to me, it's the biggest perk of this job.”

Vargas has seen the industry evolve over the years.

“Our newsroom is so diverse and so different than when I started,” she said. “That is something that we should all be proud of.”

That became possible because of trailblazers like Vargas.

“I saw somebody on TV who had a last name like me, and I saw somebody on TV who looked like me, and that was so powerful,” NBC4 executive producer Stephanie Miranda said. “What an honor that is for me to say, not only am I working with Vikki Vargas, but we're working as a team. That was also the kind of moments that I just tuck under my pillow at night.”

Vargas has made many lifelong friends along the way.

“She comes from a place of love with her friendships and her work,” said Fritz Coleman, NBC4’s former longtime weatherman. “She has a beautiful spirit. Love her very much.”

While Vargas has a reputation for being a great friend, writer and breaking news reporter, she has her challenges.

“She won’t admit it but she’s a terrible cook,” her daughter Chandler Nason said.

“Vikki does not cook,” Her husband Michael Nason added. “Vikki’s idea of dinner would be hors d'oeuvres.”

They have been husband and wife for 35 years.

“She is very remarkable,” Nason said. “She's as remarkable to me now as she was the first time we started to meet and talk.”

Vargas is always quick to say how much her husband and daughter sacrificed because of the unpredictable and demanding nature of news.

“I think the greatest stories that she likes to do are stories that can inspire, stories that can bring a lesson and stories that bring truth and balance to them,” Nason said.

“My mom has a huge heart,” her daughter added. “She's just super caring, you know? She’s super loving and just wants the best for everybody.”

And Vikki, we want the best for you: time with your family and maybe even more time to perfect your favorite dishes. We know you’ll continue to inspire others.

“Vikki truly believed that if you treat the community with respect, they will trust you, and they trusted Vikki,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of NBC4 and Telemundo 52. “She did it year after year for 40 years. Amazing.”