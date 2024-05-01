Recalls

Outbreak of E. Coli linked to organic walnuts sold in Southern California

At least six people reported possible E.coli illness in California.

By City News Service

A multi-state food safety alert was issued Wednesday for an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to organic walnut halves and pieces sold in bulk bins at natural food stores and food co-ops in Southern California and elsewhere.

The Gibson Farms walnut pieces were distributed in Brentwood, Compton, Culver City and in San Diego County, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025 and June 7, 2025.

California 12 hours ago

No more hidden fees. Junk fee law bans restaurant surcharges

Dining Apr 26

Chicken sandwiches with berry cereal are just the start: LA County Fair's food line-up is here

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So far, six people have reported possible E. coli illness in California, the CDC said. Gibson Farms, based in Hollister, has initiated a product recall, the public health agency said.

The CDC said almost all the sick people reported purchasing the organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores.

A list of affected stores is available at here.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us