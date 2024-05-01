A multi-state food safety alert was issued Wednesday for an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to organic walnut halves and pieces sold in bulk bins at natural food stores and food co-ops in Southern California and elsewhere.

The Gibson Farms walnut pieces were distributed in Brentwood, Compton, Culver City and in San Diego County, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025 and June 7, 2025.

So far, six people have reported possible E. coli illness in California, the CDC said. Gibson Farms, based in Hollister, has initiated a product recall, the public health agency said.

The CDC said almost all the sick people reported purchasing the organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores.

A list of affected stores is available at here.