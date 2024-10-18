Santa Monica

1 dead after being run over by SUV on beach near Santa Monica Pier

The victim was found on the sand near a beach parking lot.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Brittany Hope

A man died late Thursday after he was run over by a SUV on the beach near Santa Monica Pier.

Authorities responded to the beach at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found the victim dead in the sand under the SUV. Another person was taken into custody at the scene near a beach parking lot.

It was not immediately clear whether the person in custody is the SUV driver.

Police said the driver stayed at the location and was cooperating with the investigation.

Details about why the SUV was on the beach and the victim's identity were not immediately available.

