San Bernardino

Photos: Firefighters Rescue Dog From a San Bernardino Sinkhole

A dog appeared to be healthy and unharmed after it was hoisted from a 15-foot deep sinkhole in a parking lot.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters rescued a dog from a sinkhole in San Bernardino.
Sam Bernardino County Fire Department

Firefighters hoisted a dog to safety Wednesday after it was trapped in a 15-foot sinkhole in San Bernardino.

The sounds of barking coming from the sinkhole in a parking lot in their neighborhood told residents something wasn't right, so they called 911.

Firefighters hoisted a dog to safety Wednesday after it was trapped in a 15-foot sinkhole in San Bernardino.

Firefighters used a special camera to get a view of the dog and the inside of the sinkhole. An urban search and rescue team responded to the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Firefighters hoisted a dog to safety Wednesday after it was trapped in a 15-foot sinkhole in San Bernardino.

Crews slipped a rope around the dog and hoisted it to safey. The dog appeared to be healthy and unharmed.

It was unclear how long the dog was in the sinkhole. The dog was turned over to San Bernardino Animal Control for transport to a veterinarian.

Firefighters hoisted a dog to safety Wednesday after it was trapped in a 15-foot sinkhole in San Bernardino.
Firefighters hoisted a dog to safety Wednesday after it was trapped in a 15-foot sinkhole in San Bernardino.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us