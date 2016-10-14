Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum Gets $15-Million Makeover Published October 14, 2016 • Updated on February 17, 2020 at 8:29 am The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will reopen Friday, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country's 37th president closer to younger generations. 9 photos 1/9 Courtesy of The Great New York State Fair In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Tayron Santos cleans the newly-installed wall mural of former President Richard Nixon in the lobby area of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 2/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Michael Ellzey, director of Richard Nixon Presidential Library, stands in the gallery devoted to Nixon's visit to China in the museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 3/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, the Watergate Gallery is seen in the museum at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 4/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Joe Lopez, a communications director at Richard Nixon Foundation, watches a film that opens with Nixon’s resignation speech after the Watergate scandal at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 5/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, a sculpture of former President Richard Nixon at the Lincoln Sitting Room with a notepad is on display in the museum at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 6/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, a life-size replica of the Oval Office where former President Richard Nixon worked in the White House is exhibited in the museum at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 7/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Victor Garcete works in the Vietnam War gallery in the museum at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 8/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, an image of former President Richard Nixon from the 1972 presidential campaign is reflected on a glass window in the museum at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 9/9 AP In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, campaign buttons are on display in the museum at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. The museum will reopen Friday, Oct. 14, following a $15 million makeover aimed at bringing the country’s 37th president closer to younger generations less familiar with his groundbreaking trip to China or the Watergate scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Copyright AP - Associated Press 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Behind the Scenes of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Fest Is About Fun Dining Lowrider Community Honors Kobe Bryant Fans Pay Their Respects to Kobe Bryant and Daughter at Their Memorial