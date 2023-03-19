Photos: Thousands Participate in 2023 LA Marathon

Thousands of participants took to the streets of Los Angeles to compete in the 38th annual LA Marathon.

Runners started off Sunday morning at Dodger Stadium before making their way on the 26.2 mile run that ended in Century City.

Along the way, participants passed some of Los Angeles' most famous landmarks and through some of the city's best-known neighborhoods, including Chinatown, El Pueblo de Los Angeles State Historic Park, Los Angeles City Hall, Little Tokyo, the Disney Hall and Music Center of Los Angeles County, the Dolby Theater, parts of Historic Route 66 and Rodeo Drive.

Kenyan Stacy Ndiwa was the winner of the women's portion who also claimed a $10,000 bonus by finishing ahead of men's winner, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia.

Take a look at all the fun that took place: