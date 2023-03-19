Photos: Thousands Participate in 2023 LA Marathon

Thousands of participants took to the streets of Los Angeles to compete in the 38th annual LA Marathon.
Runners started off Sunday morning at Dodger Stadium before making their way on the 26.2 mile run that ended in Century City.
Along the way, participants passed some of Los Angeles' most famous landmarks and through some of the city's best-known neighborhoods, including Chinatown, El Pueblo de Los Angeles State Historic Park, Los Angeles City Hall, Little Tokyo, the Disney Hall and Music Center of Los Angeles County, the Dolby Theater, parts of Historic Route 66 and Rodeo Drive.
Kenyan Stacy Ndiwa was the winner of the women's portion who also claimed a $10,000 bonus by finishing ahead of men's winner, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia.
Take a look at all the fun that took place:
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya wins the women’s elite Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia wins the men’s elite Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Hosava Kretzmann celebrates after finishing sixth in the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Ashley Paulson finishes fourth in the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Marathon winner Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia helps up second place finisher Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia after the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: (L-R) Grace Kahura, Martha Akeno, and Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia, Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia, and Barnaba Kipkoech of Great Britain are presented their awards after the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Runners finish the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Runners finish the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Diplo finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Tracie Garacochea finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Runners finish the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Alexi Pappas finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)