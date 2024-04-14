Police believe more people were victims of Lincoln Heights ambush robbery

Police are seeking potential additional victims of a man and a woman who were arrested in connection with an ambush robbery near Lincoln Park.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the female suspect, 23-year-old Magdalena Gallegos, lured two victims she met on social media to an apartment in the 2900 block of North Main Street on Tuesday.

Once they were inside the apartment, two male suspects -- one of whom was allegedly 26-year-old Sergio Carrillo -- emerged from hiding and held the victims at gunpoint while demanding their property, police said.

One of the victims was struck by a handgun. The suspects were seen driving a 2008 four-door blue Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

LAPD News: Detectives Seek Additional Robbery Victims pic.twitter.com/z6Lj3nd1I1 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 11, 2024

Carrillo and Gallegos were arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of robbery. They were both held on $100,000 bail.

The third suspect remains at large.

Detectives "strongly believe" the suspects have victimized other people using the exact same scheme.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies or who believes they were victimized was urged to contact LAPD Detective Salas at 323-342-8956 or 323-342-8900. Calls during non-business hours and weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.