Driver who led pursuit through East LA streets arrested in Vernon

A man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident in East Los Angeles was arrested Tuesday in Vernon after he led deputies on a pursuit.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit started in the East LA.

Newschopper4 showed images of the driver going through surface streets in East LA, Boyle Heights, Bell and Huntington Park.

The driver is believed to have struck several vehicles, resulting in at least one possible injury. The van had a broken driver’s-side mirror.

The driver eventually stopped and ran inside a business in the city of Vernon on the 5600 block of Bickett and East 54th Street, where officers took him into custody.