Police find alligators during investigation in San Bernardino

San Bernardino Police stumbled upon two young alligators two and a half feet long while investigating a squatter case on Santa Fe Street last week.

Prompt action was taken as Animal Services were swiftly summoned to aid in the retrieval of the reptiles. The young alligators, identified as "Loki" and "Sylvie," were found with their skin bearing traces of white paint, indicating a lack of proper care in their previous environment, as noted by the Forever Wild Sanctuary in Phelan, where they are now located.

"It was evident from the dryness of their skin that these alligators were not maintained in a suitable wet environment," shared a representative from the sanctuary.

The Forever Wild Sanctuary, known for its expertise in rehabilitating and caring for exotic animals, has taken charge of the alligators' well-being. Both "Loki" and "Sylvie" are reported to be in good health and are currently under quarantine at the sanctuary's facilities.

Efforts are underway to secure funds for the construction of a habitat for the rescued reptiles. The sanctuary has appealed to the public for support in providing a sustainable and safe long-term environment for the alligators.

The San Bernardino Police Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the presence of these alligators at the squatter site. Meanwhile, the Forever Wild Sanctuary remains dedicated to ensuring the well-being of "Loki" and "Sylvie" as they await their new, more suitable home.