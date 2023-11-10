Police investigate dead body found inside burned car

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found inside a charred vehicle in Lincoln Heights on Thursday.
Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at 1792 N. Pasadena and South Avenue at 7:11 p.m.
The body was discovered after the flames were distinguished, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.
