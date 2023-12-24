pacific coast highway

Portion of PCH closed following deadly crash involving motorcyclist

By City News Service

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway was shut down Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Malibu following a deadly crash involving a motorcylcist.
NewsChopper 4

 A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The collision took place around 6 p.m. in the 33400 block of PCH, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The male victim was headed south and died at the scene of the crash, Koerner said. His age was not yet known.

The crash shut down a two-and-a-half mile stretch of PCH just south of Leo Carillo State Beach, the LASD reported. All lanes were closed between Mulholland Highway and Decker Road.

