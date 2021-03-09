Power Line Falls Across 101 Freeway in Hollywood Causing Power Outage

Power was out in a portion of Hollywood Tuesday morning after a downed power line fell across lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway and was struck by several vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol began receiving calls about 10:50 p.m. Monday of vehicles damaged after hitting the wire near the Barham Boulevard exit.

Traffic in both directions of the 101 Freeway were impacted and power was out in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division, which urged drivers on city streets to slow down and treated non-functioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

Both directions of the freeway were reopened about 1 a.m., the CHP said.

It was unclear how many Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were offline.

Details of what caused the line to come down were not immediately available.