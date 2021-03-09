Hollywood

Power Line Falls Across 101 Freeway in Hollywood Causing Power Outage

By City News Service

Getty Images

Power was out in a portion of Hollywood Tuesday morning after a downed power line fell across lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway and was struck by several vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol began receiving calls about 10:50 p.m. Monday of vehicles damaged after hitting the wire near the Barham Boulevard exit.

Traffic in both directions of the 101 Freeway were impacted and power was out in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division, which urged drivers on city streets to slow down and treated non-functioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash 6 hours ago

Deputies Names Are Public in Grisly Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photo Scandal, Federal Judge Rules

taxes 8 hours ago

You Could Get Taxed on Benefits You Never Received Due to EDD Fraud

Both directions of the freeway were reopened about 1 a.m., the CHP said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It was unclear how many Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were offline.

Details of what caused the line to come down were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hollywood101 FreewayPower Outage
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us