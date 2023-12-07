President Biden to visit SoCal for fundraising event with Hollywood stars

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a fundraising swing through the Southland starting Friday, rubbing elbows with Hollywood's elite to benefit his reelection bid.

Specific details about the president's travel plans have not yet been provided by the White House, which announced only that he would be in Los Angeles from Friday to Sunday.



Jill Biden will visit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday to tour research laboratories as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research. She plans to tour the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center and Smidt Heart Institute, according to the White House.

She is also expected to appear at fundraisers for her husband on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's fundraiser is being hosted by Hollywood heavyweights including Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos and Rob Reiner, while former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among those expected to attend, according to multiple media reports.

Deadline reported that designer Michael Smith and former U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos will be hosting the event, which will include a performance by Lenny Kravitz.



According to Deadline, tickets for the event began at $1,000, ranging to $3,300 and as high as $500,000. Those who contribute $25,000 or more will have access to a photo line.

The Associated Press reported that Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks, will also host a fundraising gathering for Biden during the presidential visit.