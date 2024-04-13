Puppy found severely burned in San Bernardino

Police in the Inland Empire are looking for those responsible for burning a 3-month-old puppy and abandoning it along with another puppy in San Bernardino.

Last Thursday, the city's animal services was called to a vet's office on West Highland Avenue, after staff found two lab retriever puppies in the parking lot.

Vets say one pup, now named Ember, suffered severe injuries and needed immediate treatment.

The other puppy was not harmed. Over the last week, officials say Ember is improving and will be placed with a foster caretaker when she is medically cleared.

Anyone with information on this animal cruelty case is advised to call animal services.