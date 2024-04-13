San Bernardino

Puppy found severely burned in San Bernardino

Vets say one pup, now named Ember, suffered severe injuries and needed immediate treatment.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in the Inland Empire are looking for those responsible for burning a 3-month-old puppy and abandoning it along with another puppy in San Bernardino.

Last Thursday, the city's animal services was called to a vet's office on West Highland Avenue, after staff found two lab retriever puppies in the parking lot.

Vets say one pup, now named Ember, suffered severe injuries and needed immediate treatment.

The other puppy was not harmed. Over the last week, officials say Ember is improving and will be placed with a foster caretaker when she is medically cleared. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information on this animal cruelty case is advised to call animal services.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us