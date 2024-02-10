Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, 65, dies of lung cancer

Brand served two terms on the city council and was elected mayor in 2017, winning re-election four years later. He continued to serve while undergoing cancer treatments in recent years.

Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand has died at the age of 65 from lung cancer, city officials announced Saturday.

Brand died Friday evening surrounded by family and friends, including his wife.

“He valiantly fought stage-four lung cancer over the past four and a half years, as only he could. He survived his specific cancer longer than any other diagnosed in the United States,'' according to a city statement released Saturday. “A testament to his will to live, his will to move forward and his will to lead the community he loved so much.”

Brand had long been a champion of open-space policies and environmental protection. Born in Texas, he moved to the South Bay area in 1966 and later created the South Bay Parkland Conservancy, a nonprofit organization.

Brand served two terms on the city council and was elected mayor in 2017, winning re-election four years later. He continued to serve while undergoing cancer treatments in recent years.

“He was a steadfast champion for local control and worked with the city of Torrance to advocate for regional infrastructure projects,'' said Torrance Mayor George K. Chen. ``He was not only a dedicated public servant but a passionate leader in environmental conservation and coastal preservation.''

Officials said service announcements for private and public ceremonies will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, his wife and family are asking that donations be sent to the South Bay Parkland Conservancy or the Cancer Support Community South Bay, in Brand's memory.

Flags at Redondo Beach and Torrance city halls will be flown at half-staff in Brand's honor.

