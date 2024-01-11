Riverside sheriff's deputy shoots, kills armed man in Hemet

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man donning body armor in Hemet after they say he fired an assault rifle at deputies.

The shooting occurred around midnight Wednesday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a domestic violence incident at a home on Jepson Court. There, a woman suffered injuries following a physical altercation with a man.

Investigators said deputies contacted the man at the home, but he refused to cooperate and shut the door. Moments later, they say he shot at deputies with an assault rifle from inside the home and then stepped out in body armor, opening fire again.

At least one sheriff’s deputy returned fire, striking the man. The gunman was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

"How sad, but thank God none of our deputies were hurt,” said Deborah Erdmann, who lives near the scene. “Thank God because they are outstanding.”

The deputy who was involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as per protocol. Authorities did not reveal the deputy’s name nor the identity of the gunman.