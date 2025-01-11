Large trucks of donations arrive at Rose Bowl for those affected by Eaton Fire



Trucks full of donations, spearheaded by street vendors on social media, arrived Thursday night at the Rose Bowl for those affected by the Eaton Fire burning in the Altadena and Pasadena areas.

Items include clothing and baby products.

One man who had been watching the news and wanted to help, dropped off several coats that were in his closet, including one that his mother gave him.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I was thinking I have a jacket that my mom had bought for me when I was in my twenties, and she passed ten years ago, and I've held onto that jacket for so long and I was like when would I ever get rid of this coat,” said Chase from Inglewood. “And it's a nice warm coat and I saw the newscast this morning when I was laying in bed and I had this immediate thought I should come down and drop that jacket off and part with it and let someone else get some warmth.

The donations were spurred by a group of street vendors using social media to rally to support those affected by the destruction of the Eaton Fire.

The hot dog vendors said they were able to raise money to buy supplies thanks to TikTok and generous donations.

"Through the power of TikTok, all of our TikTok viewers sent us donations through CashApp, Zelle, Venmo. With their donations, we're able to buy all the ingredients," said Jimmy Medina, one of the organizers of the donation drive.