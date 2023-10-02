See your favorite Halloween film at a Rooftop Cinema Club location

The Rooftop Cinema Club is raising Halloween spirits with showings of fan-favorite seasonal and scary movies.

Horror films such as those of the “Scream” franchise, “Scary Movie,” “The Conjuring,” “The Shining,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Bride of Chucky,” “The Silence of the Lambs” and more will be screened at each of the Downtown Los Angeles, Art District and El Segundo locations.

More family-friendly offerings include “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline,” “Halloween Town,” “The Addams Family” and “Coco.”

October screenings will open with “Hocus Pocus” at Art District, Downtown LA and El Segundo locations on Monday night at 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. The Rooftop Cinema Club website notes that it is the film’s 30th anniversary.

The Rooftop Cinema Club will also be hosting screenings on the night of Halloween. Select showings will double as Halloween Parties. General admission is $45.

The Downtown LA location will have regular screenings of “Hocus Pocus” and “Scream” at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The Arts District location will have Halloween Party screenings of “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. and “Halloween” at 10:30 p.m. The El Segundo Location will also have two Halloween Party screenings — “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m. and “Halloween” at 10:50 p.m.

General admission for Halloween Party showings grants access to a rooftop party, a guaranteed seat for the movie, popcorn and one alcoholic beverage of the patron’s choosing. Theater seating operates on a first come, first serve basis.

Prices for tickets at the Art District location are typically as follows: $19.50 for a lounge chair, $22.75 for a lounge chair and single popcorn and $25.50 for a premium lounge chair and single popcorn.

The Downtown LA location usually offers Adirondack chairs for $19.50 each, an Adirondack chair and single popcorn for $22.50 and an Adirondack loveseat and single popcorn for $25.50 per person.

For the El Segundo location, one can expect lounge chairs to be priced at $19.50 — $22.50 with popcorn. Adirondack chairs and popcorn are $24.50 and Adirondack loveseats and popcorn are $26.50 — per person.