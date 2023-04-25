Sepulveda Boulevard Closed in West LA Due to Underground Oil Leak

Cleanup crews responded to an approximately 1,000-gallon oil leak under a freeway overpass Monday evening in the West Los Angeles area.

Oil seeped from the ground under the 405 Freeway overpass in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard in Rancho Park. Multiple oil pipes run through the area. Authorities are trying to determine the source of the leak.

About 20 to 40 gallons of oil entered a storm drain before firefighters arrived to contain the flow.

Firefighters responded at about 6 p.m. Monday and discovered oil coming out of the ground at a rate of approximately 3 to 5 gallons per minute. A vacuum truck from the waste management company Clean Harbors was called the scene. Sand from the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services was used to help limit the environmental effects.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There is no anticipated widespread public hazard, the fire department said.

Sepulveda Boulevard is closed in both directions.