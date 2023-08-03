Gardena

Shooter sought in killing of man struck by gunfire as he was driving in Gardena

The man was traveling on Redondo Beach Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, detectives say.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Investigators at the scene of a shooting in Gardena Thursday Aug. 3, 2023.
NBCLA

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in his 40s overnight as he was driving in Gardena.

Deputies responded just after midnight Thursday to the 120 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard and Main Street after a report of shots fired. They found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He died at the scene.

Detectives said it appears the man was driving east on Redondo Beach Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to City News Service. The SUV came to a stop on the curb near a fence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

Gardena
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us