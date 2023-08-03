Shooter sought in killing of man struck by gunfire as he was driving in Gardena

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in his 40s overnight as he was driving in Gardena.

Deputies responded just after midnight Thursday to the 120 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard and Main Street after a report of shots fired. They found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He died at the scene.

Detectives said it appears the man was driving east on Redondo Beach Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to City News Service. The SUV came to a stop on the curb near a fence.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

#LASD Homicide Detectives Responded to a Shooting Death Investigation, 100 blk of W. Redondo Beach Blvd, #Gardenahttps://t.co/LIZQPLhCCq pic.twitter.com/Wji4a19TX3 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 3, 2023

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.