SoCal Organizations to Provide Free Food for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is a celebration with family and friends that includes the traditional turkey and many other delicious meals.

However, many families cannot afford to buy everything they need to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Fortunately, several organizations in Southern California are giving food donations to help those in need.

Here’s a list of the places where you can get a free food basket to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a “Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go Feat” event where families can stay in their vehicles, and they receive gifts that may include a gift certificate from the grocery store for a free turkey, supplies for a festive DIY centerpiece, fresh produce, dry food and books.

Attendees must wear face covers at all times. Only families who sign up will receive gifts. To register, click here.

For a list of dates, times and parks where this event will be offered, click here.

November 20

Mount Sinai Church: 3669 W 54th St, Los Angeles, CA 90043/11 a.m. - 1 p.m. People will be required to wear masks and turkeys will be placed in vehicles. Seniors who need help can call (323) 291-1121.

Thanksgiving Food Distribution: 10641 N. San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331/9 - 11 a.m. For more information, call MEND at 818-896-0246.

Nick Alexander BMW: 6333 Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 9000 1/8 - a.m. Restaurants and organizations, in conjunction with BMW, will provide free food and turkeys to 250 families.

November 21

Faith Temple Church: 11937 South Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90061/11 a.m.

Compton Community Church: 1226 West Compton Blvd., Compton, CA 90220/3 p.m. Food bags include canned or boxed goods and a whole roast chicken. There will be food available for 200 people. You do not need to register.

St. Timothy Community Church: 3100 N State St, San Bernardino, CA 92407/8 - 10 a.m. A basket of turkey and other ingredients will be delivered for Thanksgiving while supplies last.

Royal Love Thanksgiving Giveaway: People can attend this event from their vehicle too. They might receive groceries, hygiene kits, school supplies, Covid-19 tests, HIV tests and more. People must wear face covers at all times. To sign up, click here.

Victor Valley Rescue Mission: San Bernardino County Fairgrounds - 14800 Seventh St., Victorville, CA 92395/11 a.m. - 1 pm. Individuals must show identification that matches the name on the receipt they receive when signing up. To register, click here.

LightHouse of Hope Foundation: 4350 La Sierra Ave., Riverside, CA 92505-2955 / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. One basket of turkey per car will be given away while supplies last.

St. Mark's Church and School: 940 Coeur D Alene Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90291/11 a.m. - 1 pm. Free food will be distributed to complement Thanksgiving dinner.

November 23

Boyd Funeral Home: 11109 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044/1 p.m.

November 24

Colony Recovery Foundation: South Gate Park - 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280/4 - 6 p.m. Event in coordination with the city of South Gate. One turkey per family will be offered.

Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway: Gardena-Carson Family YMCA - 1000 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248/11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Individuals must show proof of residency in the following areas: Harbor Gateway, San Pedro, Wilmington, Torrance, Carson, Compton, Lawndale, Hawthorne, Gardena, Inglewood, and Watts. For more information, contact Senator Steve Bradford's District Office at (310) 412-6120.