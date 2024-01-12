Pursuit driver ditches car in Long Beach parking structure

The high-speed driver who instigated a chase from Riverside to Long Beach on Friday was arrested after ditching the vehicle in a parking structure.

The chase began shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the University of California, Riverside. There, Riverside police attempted to yield a high-speed driver.

Refusing to surrender to police, the driver traveled on several freeways, at times going at speeds that exceeded 100 mph. Eventually reaching Long Beach, the driver went into a parking structure on Traffic Circle and ditched their vehicle.

After some time, officers were able to locate the driver and make an arrest. California Highway Patrol did not release the name of the driver nor detail what charges they may face.