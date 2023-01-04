‘I Knew I Was in Trouble': 83-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured in Terrifying Dog Attack

An 83-year-old man was hospitalized after he was attacked by two of his neighbor's dogs in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Jimmy Lindsey suffered gruesome injuries in the mauling three weeks ago outside his Hyde Park home. He remains hospitalized due to the attack, but has been speaking with family.

Family members said the dogs, who belong to a neighbor, somehow got loose and charged at Lindsey just steps from his front porch. Neighbors tried to help, but the dogs did not run off until first responders arrived about 30 minutes later, family members said.

"I was just reaching and feeling for anything while they were attacking me, and I could not pick up nothing but a Christmas ornament," Lindsey said of the Dec. 16 attack. "I had seen dog attacks before on TV. And when they attacked me, I knew I was in trouble."

His daughter said the aftermath has been devastating. Lindsey suffered gashes all over his body and underwent six surgeries with another schedule for Thursday, she said.

"He's a man who loves his family. That's why it's hard to see him struggle," said daughter Belynda Lindsey.

The dogs belong to a neighbor about a block away from Lindsey's home, family members said. It was not immediately clear whether the dogs were seized by authorities.