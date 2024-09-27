Autos

Help wanted in search for 1958 Chevrolet Corvette stolen in West LA

 The Los Angeles Police department needs your help in the search for a stolen American icon

By Benjamin Papp

Police are still looking for a car thief who stole a classic Corvette parked in a West Los Angeles underground garage. 

It happened earlier this month on Sept. 4 at 8:40 p.m., when a man entered the underground parking lot of a building on the 12200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles. Minutes later security camera footage showed the man driving away in a vintage light blue 1958 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. 

Police describe the man as an approximately 6 foot tall and 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, two tone gray and white shoes, a black backpack, and holding a skateboard before driving off.

The stolen Corvette features a Rhode Island license plate, and 1KJ358 vin number. According to Hagerty Insurance the car could be worth well over $100,000. 

All tips leading to the car's recovery should be directed to LAPD at 1-877-275-5273. 

