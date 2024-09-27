Police are still looking for a car thief who stole a classic Corvette parked in a West Los Angeles underground garage.

It happened earlier this month on Sept. 4 at 8:40 p.m., when a man entered the underground parking lot of a building on the 12200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles. Minutes later security camera footage showed the man driving away in a vintage light blue 1958 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Police describe the man as an approximately 6 foot tall and 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, two tone gray and white shoes, a black backpack, and holding a skateboard before driving off.

The stolen Corvette features a Rhode Island license plate, and 1KJ358 vin number. According to Hagerty Insurance the car could be worth well over $100,000.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

All tips leading to the car's recovery should be directed to LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.