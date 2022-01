A pursuit through the San Fernando Valley came to an end Monday morning in the Malibu area.

Details about the SUV theft that led to the chase were not immediately available.

The driver was westbound on the 101 Freeway before exiting the freeway and entering canyon roads into Malibu. The driver stopped on a dirt road near a residence in the hills northwest of Los Angeles.

The driver was arrested after a brief standoff.