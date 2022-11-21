Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Targeting House for Their Halloween and Christmas Decorations

If you're putting up decorations this holiday season, beware, you may be a target for those looking to nab your adornments.

Steven Casselman is furious at the woman caught on surveillance video who can be seen casually loading up her car with Casselman's Christmas decorations.

Casselman says the thief stole 28 of his 50 candy cane decorations.

"It does ruin your holiday and puts a kink in all your plans," Casselman said.

The same thing happened to Casselman during Halloween, someone stole his cemetery scene costing him about $1,100.

"We woke up one morning and it was all gone just cleaned out completely nothing left," Casselman said.

He spent $2,800 on a brand new surveillance system hoping to scare off anymore thieves. Casselman says this thief didn't seem to care at all about getting recorded on video.

The woman even appears to be smoking a cigarette during the theft.

"I almost puked I was so angry," Casselman said.

Nearby neighbor Miranda Odell says her surveillance cameras caught the same thief stealing form her porch a few minutes before Casselman's home.

The woman took her Amazon packages with Christmas gifts for her kids and also a Christmas gnome that was at her front door.

"My 2-year-old daughter that was her thing, she loved him and she would pat him on the head as she walked by," Odell said. "She was heartbroken and she was crying yesterday because he was gone."

Odell says she also found out that someone that same morning has also stolen food donations from her neighbors porches that were supposed to be picked up by a local charity.

She believes this thief is the one who did it.

"She just went house to house and took her pickings of what she wanted," Odell said.

Odell and Casselman are hoping someone recognizes the woman or her car.

Casselman says it's a 2002 to 2005 silver Toyota Camry. It has paint oxidation on the roof and the hood. It also has a large navy anchor emblem on the back window along with a silhouette of a cat.

Although this Halloween and Christmas decorations were stolen Casselman says it won't stop him from decorating again.

"We're not going to let them win and ruin our holidays," Casselman said.

Casselman also chained up some of his decorations but that still didn't stop the thief.

If you have any information about this case call the Menifee Police Department in Menifee.