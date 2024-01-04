Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Hyde Park Metro Station

A 24-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a man near the Hyde Park Station of LA Metro's K Line over the weekend.

Dwight Panton was arrested Monday near 50th Street and Ninth Avenue. He was booked on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting Saturday at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

LAPD News: UPDATE Homicide Suspect Sought in Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/xbH1QF26Cs — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) January 4, 2024

"Panton was wearing the same clothing worn by the suspect during the murder and was in possession of a handgun," the LAPD said in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The shooting was on a walkway near the Hyde Park K Line. The victim had been involved in an argument with a group of people before the shooting, police said.

Details about the victim's identity and a motive for the attack were not immediately available.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Panton, police said in the news release.

According to the LAPD, the District Attorney's Office also filed two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a firearm for his alleged involvement in two shootings in the Leimert Park area as well as a shooting in the city of Inglewood.

It was not immediately clear whether Panton has attorney who can speak on his behalf. He was being held on $3 million bond in the murder case. Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.