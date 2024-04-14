Crash

Suspected DUI driver accused of causing 11-vehicle crash in Camarillo

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and Karla Rendon

California Highway Patrol responds to a DUI crash that involved nearly a dozen vehicles in Camarillo on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Several people were injured after a crash involving nearly a dozen vehicles around midnight in Camarillo. 

The crash involved a total of 11 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the call originally came in as a wrong-way driver who crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Authorities said the driver of the 2008 Honda Civic accused of causing the crash was identified as 24-year-old Luis Ocampo Cardoso of Santa Barbara. After the initial collision, nine other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Alcohol is believed to be a major factor in the crash. Cardoso was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Camarillo Springs Road reopened hours later. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CHP's Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.

