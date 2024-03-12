Authorities investigate social media threat at Taft High School in Woodland Hills

Police responded to Taft High School in Woodland Hills Tuesday after a report of a possible threat to the school.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to the west San Fernando Valley campus at about 9 a.m. on a threat investigation. The school was not locked down and remained open during the investigation, which involved a social media post.

LAUSD School Police said there was no evidence of a credible threat.

"Today, we became aware of a social media post that raised concerns about the safety of our campus," the LAUSD said in a statement. "The Los Angeles School Police Department is currently investigating the matter. At this point, there is no evidence of a credible threat. Out of an abundance of caution, school authorities will be providing additional patrols in and around our school campus."

Parents were allowed to pick up students from the school Video from NewsChopper4 showed a line of parents that formed outside the campus

Details about the threat were not immediately available.