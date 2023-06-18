Teen wanted in Norco man's killing

A 17-year-old boy is wanted on suspicion of killing a man at his Norco home and then fleeing in a pickup truck stolen from the residence.

Jaziel Valdez, who also goes by Ivan Camacho, is thought to have killed 40-year-old Gabriel Diaz at Diaz’s home on the 300 block of Sixth Street Saturday night, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arrived around 7:04 p.m. and found Diaz at the side of the home with “traumatic injuries.” He died at the scene.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department Jaziel Valdez is suspected of killing a man in his Norco home and fleeing in the victim's pickup truck.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After the killing, Valdez stole a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup from Diaz’s home, the sheriff’s department said. It had a California license plate with the number 6E80093.

The sheriff’s department said investigators interviewed several witnesses. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call investigator V. Ramirez from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2600.