The Eye-Wowza Art Installations of Coachella 2019 Published at 12:31 pm on April 12, 2019 Published at 12:31 pm on April 12, 2019 The mammoth and colorful wonders can now be found dotting the grounds of the Empire Polo Club. 8 photos 1/8 Lancer Gerber Gargantuan creative goodness from a bevy of artists is currently gracing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Details of "MISMO" by Sofia Enriquez, "Sarbalé ke" by Francis Kéré, and "H.i.P.O. - Hazardous Interstellar Perfessional Operations" by Dedo Vabo. 2/8 Lancer Gerber Gargantuan goodness from a bevy of artists is currently gracing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Details of "MISMO" by Sofia Enriquez, "Sarbalé ke" by Francis Kéré, and "H.i.P.O. - Hazardous Interstellar Perfessional Operations" by Dedo Vabo. 3/8 Lancer Gerber A cosmic piece called "H.i.P.O. - Hazardous Interstellar Perfessional Operations" by Dedo Vabo is part of the display. 4/8 Lancer Gerber Architect Francis Kéré's "Sarbalé ke" is a powerful and tower-full sight. 5/8 Lancer Gerber EMPTY_CAPTION"Colossal Cacti" by architecture outfit Office Kovacs pays whimsical tribute to the festival's desert setting. 6/8 Lancer Gerber The famous astronaut by Poetic Kinetics, seen in 2014, makes a recognizable but all-new cameo at the fest. His no-longer-clean spacesuit? It's seen some wear during his galactic travels, clearly. 7/8 Lancer Gerber Sofia Enriquez's "MISMO" has a paisley-amoeba flair, and exuberant hues aplenty. 8/8 Lancer Gerber A close-up of "MISMO." See these works, and more, at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, on from April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio. Copyright FREEL - NBC Local Media