The Eye-Wowza Art Installations of Coachella 2019

The mammoth and colorful wonders can now be found dotting the grounds of the Empire Polo Club.

Gargantuan creative goodness from a bevy of artists is currently gracing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Details of "MISMO" by Sofia Enriquez, "Sarbalé ke" by Francis Kéré, and "H.i.P.O. - Hazardous Interstellar Perfessional Operations" by Dedo Vabo.
Gargantuan goodness from a bevy of artists is currently gracing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Details of "MISMO" by Sofia Enriquez, "Sarbalé ke" by Francis Kéré, and "H.i.P.O. - Hazardous Interstellar Perfessional Operations" by Dedo Vabo.
A cosmic piece called "H.i.P.O. - Hazardous Interstellar Perfessional Operations" by Dedo Vabo is part of the display.
Architect Francis Kéré's "Sarbalé ke" is a powerful and tower-full sight.
EMPTY_CAPTION"Colossal Cacti" by architecture outfit Office Kovacs pays whimsical tribute to the festival's desert setting.
The famous astronaut by Poetic Kinetics, seen in 2014, makes a recognizable but all-new cameo at the fest. His no-longer-clean spacesuit? It's seen some wear during his galactic travels, clearly.
Sofia Enriquez's "MISMO" has a paisley-amoeba flair, and exuberant hues aplenty.
A close-up of "MISMO." See these works, and more, at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, on from April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio.
