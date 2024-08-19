Fire damages house in Toluca Lake

A house was damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in the Toluca Lake area.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a two-story home in the 10100 block of West Toluca Lake Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community.

Two cats were found dead after the fire. Two other cats were missing.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Details about how the fire started were not available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.