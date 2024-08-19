LAFD

Fire damages house in Toluca Lake

By Jonathan Lloyd

A house was damaged in a fire Monday Aug. 19, 2024 in the Toluca Lake area.
NBCLA

A house was damaged in a fire Monday afternoon in the Toluca Lake area.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a two-story home in the 10100 block of West Toluca Lake Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Two cats were found dead after the fire. Two other cats were missing.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Details about how the fire started were not available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LAFD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us