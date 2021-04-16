Universal Studios Hollywood Is Roaring to Go

By Alysia Gray Painter

Large-scale reopenings, we're learning, take a bit of time, especially when a destination like a theme park has been shuttered for over a year.

But one of the majors on the theme park scene is closed no longer: Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopened to the general public on Friday, April 16.

Visitors will want to buy advance tickets, due to limited capacity considerations, and follow all guidelines on the theme park's site, as well as those posted around the park.

To see some of the new and returning favorites you can expect, scroll on into the land of dinosaurs, playful pets, and wizard-wonderful rides, too.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

Universal Studios Hollywood
"Jurassic World —The Ride" features the spectacularly realistic new dinosaur, Indominus rex. (Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)
"While most rides will be operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions," shared the park.

"Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings." (Photo: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood)
"In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time and party size is limited to three households." (Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)
"We have been looking forward to this moment for over a year and are incredibly thrilled to reopen our theme park today," said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. "There is certainly lots to celebrate and we are overjoyed to return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy a Universal Studios Hollywood experience that is better than ever." (Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)
The all-new ride “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood)
"A stroll along the cleverly themed Pets Place will bring guests to the front of Katie’s NYC apartment building where the innovative 'The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!' ride resides."
"This all-new tech-savvy adventure inspired by Illumination's blockbuster 'The Secret Life of Pets' films, answers the question, "What are your pets really doing when you're not at home?" (Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)
"This impressive new ride combines 64 technologically-advanced animated figures with hyper-realistic media and projection mapping designed to take guests on a journey to meet some of their favorite Illumination characters from the movies, including Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke, along with a host of other animal friends, who have all been transformed and transported into the live-action world." (Photo: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood)
"The grand reopening of Universal Studios Hollywood also brings guests face-to-face with 'Jurassic World—The Ride's' all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur, the Indominus rex, who stakes her claim at the ride’s finale in a forceful battle with her arch-rival, the Tyrannosaurus rex." (Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)
Also reopening on April 16, in addition to the dino wonderland of "Jurassic World"?

Guests can visit "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," including Hogsmeade village, plus the popular rides "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" and "Flight of the Hippogriff." "Transformers: The Ride-3D," "Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride," Despicable Me's "Super Silly Fun Land," and Springfield, U.S.A., home of "The Simpsons," will also reopen.
Minions mavens can check out the brand-new restaurant devoted to their favorite characters.
Signage throughout the Universal City theme park guides guests on safety protocols.
Welcome back, Universal Studios Hollywood!

