VAN NUYS

‘He is my angel.' Family mourns 5-year-old boy and grandmother killed in head-on crash

Yeshua Cordova, 5, and his 74-year-old grandmother were in a Honda Civic that collided with a driver traveling north in southbound lanes in the Van Nuys area.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Macy Jenkins

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Southern California family is grieving after a 5-year-old boy and the child's grandmother were killed in a head-on crash last week in the San Fernando Valley.

Yeshua Cordova and his 74-year-old grandmother, Aura Calderon De Tobar, died in the crash one week ago in the 6400 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Van Nuys area. They were on their way to dinner with other family members.

"He is my angel," said Roldan Cordova, the boy's father. "He is my life. And he is still everything for me."

Yeshua and Calderon De Tobar were in a Honda Civic, along with Cordova's 21-year-old stepdaughter and her boyfriend, when they collided with a Honda Accord that crossed into southbound lanes as it traveled north.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Yeshua's mother was behind the Civic in another car. She called Cordova, who responded to the scene and saw his son in an ambulance. An officer performed chest compressions on Yeshua at the scene, but he died at a hospital.

"I'm going to try to live day by day because I don't see my life without him," Cordova said.

The driver of the Accord, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized in critical condition. A female passenger suffered moderate injuries.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Sylmar 7 hours ago

Hate crime investigation launched after 3 crosses burn outside Sylmar church

5 Freeway 8 hours ago

Part of 5 Freeway closed in Newhall area after crash

No arrests have been reported.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us