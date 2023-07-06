‘He is my angel.' Family mourns 5-year-old boy and grandmother killed in head-on crash

A Southern California family is grieving after a 5-year-old boy and the child's grandmother were killed in a head-on crash last week in the San Fernando Valley.

Yeshua Cordova and his 74-year-old grandmother, Aura Calderon De Tobar, died in the crash one week ago in the 6400 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Van Nuys area. They were on their way to dinner with other family members.

"He is my angel," said Roldan Cordova, the boy's father. "He is my life. And he is still everything for me."

Yeshua and Calderon De Tobar were in a Honda Civic, along with Cordova's 21-year-old stepdaughter and her boyfriend, when they collided with a Honda Accord that crossed into southbound lanes as it traveled north.

Yeshua's mother was behind the Civic in another car. She called Cordova, who responded to the scene and saw his son in an ambulance. An officer performed chest compressions on Yeshua at the scene, but he died at a hospital.

"I'm going to try to live day by day because I don't see my life without him," Cordova said.

The driver of the Accord, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized in critical condition. A female passenger suffered moderate injuries.

No arrests have been reported.