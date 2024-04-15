Jurupa Valley

Watch: Airborne car soars over pickups and crashes into Jurupa Valley garage

The driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video captured a dramatic crash earlier this month when a car went airborne in a Jurupa Valley neighborhood and soared into the garage of a home.

The April 4 crash left the driver hospitalized with moderate injuries. The impact caused significant damage to the garage at the home in the Riverside County community.

Video from a doorbell camera showed the car striking a curb and launching into the air and over two pickups parked in the home's driveway. The car slammed into the front of the garage and appeared to land on top of one pickup.

The sedan ended up on its side, wedged between the two pickups.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Jurupa Valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us