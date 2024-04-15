Watch: Airborne car soars over pickups and crashes into Jurupa Valley garage

Video captured a dramatic crash earlier this month when a car went airborne in a Jurupa Valley neighborhood and soared into the garage of a home.

The April 4 crash left the driver hospitalized with moderate injuries. The impact caused significant damage to the garage at the home in the Riverside County community.

Video from a doorbell camera showed the car striking a curb and launching into the air and over two pickups parked in the home's driveway. The car slammed into the front of the garage and appeared to land on top of one pickup.

The sedan ended up on its side, wedged between the two pickups.

No other injuries were reported.