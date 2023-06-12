malibu

Dramatic video shows driver airlifted after crash into ocean off PCH in Malibu

Video from a Ventura County Aviation Unit member captured the dramatic airlift rescue high above a rocky Southern California coastline.

By Elysee Barakett

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was rescued by a helicopter crew after she drove off the Pacific Coast Highway into the ocean on Friday afternoon. 

Video captured the airlift from the helicopter team member's point of view as they hovered above the rocky shoreline. The dizzying video shows the helicopter airlifting the woman on a gurney through the air, as waves crash onto the rocks below. 

In an Instagram post, the aviation unit wrote that the ground teams rescued her from the water,  then the aviation unit hoisted her to a helicopter to be transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

