Video Released in Highland Park Hit-and-Run

Los Angeles Police Department Detectives released new surveillance video Wednesday showing an SUV believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in March that killed a 65-year-old woman in Highland Park.

On March 17 around 8:45 a.m., detectives with the central traffic division say the driver hit the woman and left the scene at 5645 Aldama St.

"She used to walk around. She was elderly, and sometimes wandered a bit," Guia Avesani said.

Neighbors say they are angered about how she was left to die.

"It is sad because maybe it was an accident, but it was a hit-and-run and to not even stop. There is a possibility she might have been there a while and her life could have been saved," Avesani said.

But this has been an issue before.

People in the neighborhood say cars are constantly speeding through the street, and say there are no stop signs or speed bumps.

Neighbors and police say they hope to find the person responsible to find justice for the family.

"It is very simple; if you are involved in a traffic collision all you have to do is stop check how the driver is doing and render aid," Daniel Ramirez, a detective with LAPD Central Traffic Division, said.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.

Thanks to the "Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund" in the City of LA, a reward up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the driver.