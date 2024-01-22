Watch: Late-night illegal fireworks show lights up downtown LA

The startling sights and sounds of fireworks erupted late Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles in what police called a massive illegal show.

Residents and visitors captured the fireworks on several videos posted to social media as they cast a glow over Little Tokyo and other areas. The blasts began around 10:30 p.m. and continued for several minutes, setting off car alarms in a chaotic scene.

One user who posted video to X said the fireworks rattled hotel windows and appeared to start small fires.

Details about the source of the fireworks were not immediately available, but police said they are investigating.

"Central Division is investigating the massive illegal fireworks show that occurred late last evening," the LAPD said in a post on X.

With the assistance of the public, Central Officers were able to find the location of where the midnight fireworks show was deliberately initiated. Right across the street from a Federal Facility. 🎥 This was a planned incident. pic.twitter.com/wqqYoIYYu0 — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) January 22, 2024

Later Monday, police said they identified a location of where the fireworks were set off. Details about the location were not immediately available, but police said it was across the street from a federal facility.

Police called the show coordinated and planned.

No arrests were reported Monday.