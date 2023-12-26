Where you can recycle Christmas trees in LA County

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas tree recycling season.

In most parts of Los Angeles County, residents can leave natural trees curbside or take them to a drop-off site. All ornaments, including tinsel, lights and other decorations, should be removed. Artificial trees and trees wrapped in plastic will not be accepted.

Trees left curbside next to recycling and trash bins will be picked on up schedules trash collection days.

Click here for a full list of local rules and drop-off sites in Los Angeles County.

In the city of Los Angeles, residents can schedule tree collection by calling 800-773-2489, visiting the MyLA311 website to create a service request or click here. If left curbside, the tree can be cut into piece and place in a green bin. If the tree is too large to fit in the bin, it can be left next to the bin on collection day.