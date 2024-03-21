revere

Car sent flying into the air after speeding through rotary in Massachusetts

Police say the rotary at Brown Circle frequently sees crashes, especially at night

Dramatic video shows a car speeding through a rotary in Revere, Massachusetts, flying through the air and flipping over on the other side.

In the video you can see sparks fly as the car makes impact, lighting up in the dark.

Police say it happened Saturday night at Brown Circle. There were at least three people in the car and they were taken to the hospital. They are all expected to be OK.

"Unfortunately it's a very common occurrence that happens there especially in the late night hours," Revere Police Chief David Callahan said.

There were at least three people inside the car. The driver hasn't been identified, Revere police said. The incident remained under investigation Thursday.

Police have stepped up enforcement. It's a busy area during the day, with traffic moving in all directions. On Tuesday signs of Saturday's crash remained, with broken signs and tire marks on the rotary.

"Very interesting treasure chest out on that rotary of different car parts from the accidents," Callahan said, adding that the rotary sign gets knocked down frequently.

