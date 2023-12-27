Woman killed with sledgehammer on Torrance college campus

A woman who was collecting recyclables at El Camino College on Christmas Eve was killed when a man attacked her with a sledgehammer, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The holiday killing was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday when law enforcement received a call of an assault. Officers responded to the Torrance college, where the woman was seen suffering from injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her wounds the following day.

An arrest was made in connection with the attack. LASD identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jeffrey Davis. The department did not say what charges he could face.

Officials did not release the name of the victim, and only described her as a woman between the age of 60 to 65.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.