Woman sexually assaulted at popular Riverside hiking trail

Riverside police are searching for an attacker after a woman was sexually assaulted on Tuesday while hiking at the popular Mount Rubidoux trail.

At around 4:46 a.m., Riverside Police Department officers responded to reports of an alleged sexual assault at the trail. The victim said she was entering the trail near San Andreas Avenue and Glenwood Avenue when an unknown man assaulted her.

According to a RPD press release, the suspect is described as a man in his early to mid-20s. He has a slender build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The Mount Rubidoux hiking trail is described by AllTrails as “a very popular area for birding, hiking, and mountain biking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The attacker remains at large. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detective Daniel Suarez at 951-353-7120 or DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov.