Riverside

Woman sexually assaulted at popular Riverside hiking trail

Riverside police responded to a report of a sexual assault at the Mount Rubidoux hiking trail on Tuesday morning

By Brian Zepeda Vazquez

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.
Getty Images

Riverside police are searching for an attacker after a woman was sexually assaulted on Tuesday while hiking at the popular Mount Rubidoux trail.

At around 4:46 a.m., Riverside Police Department officers responded to reports of an alleged sexual assault at the trail. The victim said she was entering the trail near San Andreas Avenue and Glenwood Avenue when an unknown man assaulted her.

According to a RPD press release, the suspect is described as a man in his early to mid-20s. He has a slender build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The Mount Rubidoux hiking trail is described by AllTrails as “a very popular area for birding, hiking, and mountain biking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The attacker remains at large. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detective Daniel Suarez at 951-353-7120 or DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov.

This article tagged under:

RiversideRiverside Countysexual assaultRiverside Police Department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us