Woman violently attacked by purse snatcher in San Fernando

Police are searching for a man who violently attacked a woman and snatched her purse as she was walking home in San Fernando earlier this week.

The incident occurred on April 15 at around 3 p.m. on the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Lieutenant Walter Dominguez of the San Fernando Police Department.

Juliana Murillo said she was walking to her apartment after buying flowers for her mother's birthday when she was suddenly pushed to the ground.

“I was getting home and when I was about to go in, I got attacked by a man,” said Murillo. “He pushed me really hard, and I hit my head on the door."

Several surveillance cameras caught the incident where Murillo struggled with the man as she tried to hold on to her purse. He eventually took her purse and drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

"I couldn't process what was going on and my body just went into shock. I just kept saying, what are you doing? What are you doing?"

Law enforcement urged the public to be aware of their surroundings, even in broad daylight. They advised that anyone who may find themselves in a similar situation to release the property.

“Don't fight for the property, it's replaceable. Your life is not replaceable,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez said they are using a Flock Camera license plate recognition system to help them with their investigation.

“Flock captures vehicle data that can be searched by law enforcement to narrow down potential vehicles involved in the crime,” said Dominguez. “We are doing everything within our power and utilizing our resources to identify this suspect and take him into custody."

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Fernando Police Detective Bureau at 818-898-1261.