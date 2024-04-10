Authorities believe the woman, who is suspected of murdering her boyfriend in Woodland Hills before pushing her two daughters into traffic on the 405 Freeway in Culver City, had an alternate identity on social media and claimed to be an astrologer.

A law enforcement source said Wednesday detectives are confident that a social media account under the name “Danielle Ayoka” belonged to the woman behind the recent deaths, Danielle Johnson.

Some of her posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, make proclamations about events that would happen to people who were born under various astrological signs.

One post warned people not to look at the recent solar eclipse, which happened hours after she allegedly killed her boyfriend and 8-month-old infant daughter as well as injuring her 9-year-old daughter.

Many other posts were anti-Semitic, and others appear to spread false or unproven theories about Covid-19.

Detectives said while they are eager to find some kind of explanation for the violent chain of events, there’s a good chance the deaths will never be understood.

They said while Johnson’s astrology-related posts and eclipse references could reveal something about her mindset, there’s no way to know what might have motivated the violence without being able to interview the deceased woman.

The surviving 9-year-old girl is now in the custody of the Child Protective Services.