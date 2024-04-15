Bel Air

Worker dies in Bel Air after being trapped under forklift

The man was at a construction site at the time of the deadly incident.

By Helen Jeong

A man who was working at a construction site in Bel Air died Monday after being trapped under equipment.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. on Moraga Drive off the 405 Freeway as the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about “one adult male trapped under a forklift.”

Fire officials said the worker was carrying steel rebar when the forklift toppled over.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they determined the man had already deceased.

The LAFD said it was working with the Medical Examiner’s office to safely remove the man’s remains.

Cal-OSHA officials were also involved in the investigation.

