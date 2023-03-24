Lee esta historia en español aquí.
There’s a niche market in the United States made up of experts who buy and sell rare coins.
Some could be historical limited-edition coins, others might have secret images, and still others are sought after due to the material used to make them or because they were minted with imperfections.
Among the most coveted coins in the U.S. is the five-cent coin known as the Liberty Head V Nickle of 1913, which is valued at more than $4 million, according to contrackers.com, an online database that provides coin pricing and details. However, there are other coins that are also worth a lot more than their face value.
If you think you have one of those special coins, it’s important to get it assessed by experts.
The Better Business Bureau has a list of coin purchasing and selling centers that have been accredited due to their good practices and their use of experts to assess a coin’s worth.
A lot of those centers can be found in Southern California. Below are some of those centers, all of which received A+ ratings by the BBB.
- United Gold Group: 7083 Hollywood Blvd #620, Los Angeles, CA 90028-8909.
- Hollywood Gold & Silver Exchange, Inc: 7095 Hollywood Blvd #102, Los Angeles, CA 90028-8910.
- Prosperity Gold Group: 1999 Avenue of the Stars #1100, Los Angeles, CA 90067-4618
- Gillio And Associates: 10113 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602-2517.
- Paul Albarian & Associates, LLC: 3500 W Olive Ave Fl 3, Burbank, CA 91505-4628.
- The Gold IRA Company: 4640 Admiralty Way #500, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292-6636.
- Freedom Shield Capital: 401 Wilshire Blvd #1200, Santa Monica, CA 90401-1456.
- RCTV: 21213B Hawthorne Blvd # 344, Torrance, CA 90503-5501.
- Paradigm Gold Group: 20700 Ventura Blvd #208, Woodland Hills, CA 91364-6636.
- Crown Gold Exchange: 30352 Esperanza, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688-2118.
- Mint State Gold by Stuppler and Company: 5855 Topanga Canyon Blvd #410, Woodland Hills, CA 91367-4677.
- Patriot Gold Group: 3010 Old Ranch Pkwy Ste 350, Seal Beach, CA 90740-2760.
- Conejo Valley Stamp & Coin, Inc: 2637 Townsgate Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361-2718.
- Midas Gold Group: 100 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 157, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360-8104.
- Rare Coin Wholesalers: 1042 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651-1338.
- GoldCore: 200 Spectrum Center Dr Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92618-5004.
- California Jewlery Buyers: 40635 California Oaks Rd STE A, Murrieta, CA 92562-5758.
- Jeffrey Frank Rarities: 2424 Vista Way Ste 315, Oceanside, CA 92054-6178.
- Marc One Numismatics Inc: 70020 Highway 111 Ste C, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270-2924.
- Rare Coins & Precious MetalsGroup: 120 W Arenas Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262-6302.
- BlueVault Group San Diego LLC: 5638 Mission Center Rd Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92108-4348.