There’s a niche market in the United States made up of experts who buy and sell rare coins.

Some could be historical limited-edition coins, others might have secret images, and still others are sought after due to the material used to make them or because they were minted with imperfections.

Among the most coveted coins in the U.S. is the five-cent coin known as the Liberty Head V Nickle of 1913, which is valued at more than $4 million, according to contrackers.com, an online database that provides coin pricing and details. However, there are other coins that are also worth a lot more than their face value.

If you think you have one of those special coins, it’s important to get it assessed by experts.

The Better Business Bureau has a list of coin purchasing and selling centers that have been accredited due to their good practices and their use of experts to assess a coin’s worth.

A lot of those centers can be found in Southern California. Below are some of those centers, all of which received A+ ratings by the BBB.