Southeast DC

8 People Shot, Including 12-Year-Old, in Washington, D.C.

Seven people were shot at one location, and the wounded girl was found at a second location, police said

By Darcy Spencer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot in two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Friday, police say.

Seven men were injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE at about 10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

They did not have life-threatening injuries. Most of the victims took themselves to the hospital, police said.

While at the scene, officers said they were called to a shooting, about half a mile away, in the 2900 block of Second Street SE. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old old girl with gunshot wounds.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are working to confirm if the shootings are connected.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

California 2 hours ago

Boy, 10, Dies After Fight With Another Child at California Trampoline Park

Indiana 14 hours ago

Large Boom Heard Across Multiple Central Indiana Counties Friday Night

"Given the locations and proximity of the events, I find it likely that the two scenes are connected,” Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said.

Police are looking for a black sedan in connection to the shooting. Witnesses said they saw the car's occupants open fire on Lebaum Street.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-4383.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCgun violence
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us