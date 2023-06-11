gun violence

3 killed, 3 shot in Maryland: Police

Authorities said the shooting happened at a private residence in the 1000 block of Paddington Place. 

By Briana Trujillo, Madeline Herron and Derrick Ward

Three people were killed and three others were shot on Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, according to Annapolis police.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at a private residence in the 1000 block of Paddington Place. A graduation party may have been taking place, according to an initial investigation.

All of the deceased victims are men. Their ages range from early 20s to 50s, police said.

Police recovered more than one weapon and said there may have been an exchange of gunfire.

A person of interest is in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public, authorities said. As of yet, no charges have been filed.

"Tonight was an example of, yet again, senseless violence—people trying to resolve issues with guns. It is the most ridiculous thing we can do as a society," Mayor Gavin Buckley said at a press conference late Sunday night. "We are saddened, saddened for the families... Nothing gets resolved through use of a gun."

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

